Bey produced 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 114-103 loss to the Thunder.

Bey has struggled to retain his efficiency from his rookie season to year two. His overall efficiency has dropped from 40.4 percent to 34.9 percent -- exacerbated by an ugly 29.2 clip from three on 6.3 attempts per game. The Villanova product might be amid the classic sophomore slump. Bey's usage is up and he's attempted a healthy 13.1 field goals per game, they just aren't falling. His 15 points on Monday marked his best effort in six previous contests, and his next opportunity to build on it will be Wednesday versus Washington.