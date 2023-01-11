Bey contributed 17 points (4-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 147-116 loss to the 76ers.

The Pistons got balanced scoring up and down the lineup, with Bey, Jaden Ivey and Rodney McGruder all tying for the team lead, but nobody was able to step up and come close to matching Joel Embiid's 36 points for the Sixers. Bey has started five of the last seven games due to a number of injuries across Detroit's roster, but his production hasn't changed -- the third-year forward is averaging 11.1 points, 3.6 boards, 1.4 threes, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.7 minutes over that stretch.