Bey will join the first unit for Friday's game against the Bulls, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Bey will draw the start with Killian Hayes serving the first of his three-game suspension Friday. He is joined by Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren in the starting five. In 17 starts this season, Bey has averaged 15.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game.