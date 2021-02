Bey will start Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

With Blake Griffin (rest) and Sekou Doumbouya (concussion) both out, the Pistons will go with Jerami Grant at power forward, while Bey enters the lineup at the other forward spot. Bey is coming off of a career game in Friday's win over Boston, when he finished with 30 points (10-12 FG, 7-7 3PT) and 12 rebounds in just 27 minutes.