Bey had 22 points (7-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in Saturday's loss to the Hornets.

Detroit trailed by 16 points at the half and struggled to battle back, but Bey was one of the few bright spots, joining Frank Jackson (25 points) as the only Pistons players to score more than 12 points. The rookie out of Villanova hasn't received much fanfare, but he continues to be one of the league's most dependable and productive first-year players. Overall efficiency remains an issue, but Bey is shooting 37.9 percent from three on the season (6.3 3PA/G).