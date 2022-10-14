Bey compiled 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes in Thursday's 126-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bey missed five of his six shots before putting in layups on consecutive possessions in the second quarter. He was just 1-for-8 on shots beyond five feet. The 23-year-old has struggled shooting for much of the preseason, making 36.5 percent of his shots and 29.6 percent of his three-point tries. He's made 39.9 percent of his shot attempts in his two-year career and will look to improve his shooting efficiency when Detroit begins the regular season next Wednesday.