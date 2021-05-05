Bey scored seven points (2-12 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with nine rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hornets.

Bey had a horrible shooting night, particularly from beyond the arc. However, he did continue to rebound the ball well, and he has now averaged 8.5 boards across his last six contests. Bey has gotten consistent minutes for most of the season, though if Detroit continues to rest its regulars he could see increased usage as well to close the campaign.