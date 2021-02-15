Bey delivered 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's win over the Pelicans.

With Blake Griffin (rest) and Sekou Doumbouya (concussion) both out, Bey started at small forward and thrived -- he finished as one of five players that surpassed the 15-point mark while also posting season-high marks in both steals and assists. Bey will probably return to the bench once Griffin is ready to return, but he is beginning to deserve a bigger role due to his recent performances.