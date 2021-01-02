Bey scored 17 points (5-11 FG, 5-8 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 30 minutes in Friday's win over the Celtics.

Bey was in the starting five with Blake Griffin (concussion) forced to the sideline. All of his converted field goals came from behind the arc, primarily from the left wing and corner. Bey's minutes and opportunity have fluctuated quite a bit early on, though he's managed to produce solid points and boards in his pair of his starts this season.