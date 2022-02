Bey scored 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 128-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

The second-year forward posted his first double-double since Jan. 1, and nearly put together his first career triple-double. Bey's production has taken a step forward this season despite his shooting struggles, and so far the return of Jerami Grant to the lineup hasn't cut into his numbers.