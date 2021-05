Bey produced 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Saturday's 118-104 loss to the Sixers.

Detroit's 2020 first-round pick won't win Rookie of the Year honors, but he's certainly in the running after providing much-needed production for the team this season. After a brief adjustment to the pro level, Bey joined the starting lineup and has held on to a first-unit role since mid-February.