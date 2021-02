Bey notched 11 points (3-10 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Magic.

Bey made most of his damage from behind the arc, but he struggled with his shot in this one. The rookie extended his streak of games with 10 or more points to seven contests, however, and he's averaging 13.0 points while logging 33.0 minutes per game since moving to the starting lineup four games ago.