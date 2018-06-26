Pistons' Scottie Lindsey: Joining Pistons for summer league

Lindsey will play for Detroit's summer league team.

After spending four seasons at Northwestern, Lindsey went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft. Over his final two years in college, he started 63 of his 64 appearances and averaged 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists during his senior season. However, he struggled shooting the ball, hitting just 39.9 percent of his looks from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.