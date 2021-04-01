Doumbouya (illness) is available Thursday against the Wizards, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Doumbouya will make his return after missing the last two games due to a migraine. The 20-year-old has averaged just 6.6 minutes per game across his last four outings.
