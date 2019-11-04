Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Assigned to Grand Rapids
Doumbouya was assigned to the Pistons G-League affiliate Monday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft will be sent to Grand Rapids in order to get additional reps. Look for Dounbouya to spend much of the season splitting time between the Drive and the Pistons, though his NBA minutes will likely come sporadically.
