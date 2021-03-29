Doumbouya (illness) is active for Monday's game against the Raptors, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Doumbouya's status for Monday was up in the air due to a migraine, but the Pistons have since announced that the forward will be available off the bench. He's seen little playing time of late, averaging just 6.3 minutes in the last four contests.
