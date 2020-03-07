Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Back from G League
Doumbouya has returned to the Pistons prior to Saturday's tilt with the Jazz, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Doumbouya is back in the NBA after a brief G League stint. Though his role with the Pistons has dwindled over the past couple weeks, he's still played at least 13 minutes in each of the past 10 games.
