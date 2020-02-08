Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Back to bench
Doumbouya will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Thunder, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Doumbouya will come off the bench in the Pistons' first game following Andre Drummond's departure, as Christian Wood and Thon Maker will start in the frontcourt. Regardless, with Drummond gone and Blake Griffin sidelined for the remainder of the season, the rookie figures to see an increased role going forward.
