Doumbouya was transferred to the Drive on Monday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Doumbouya saw his first minutes in Saturday's game against Milwaukee, missing his only shot in two minutes of run. He'll return to the Pistons' G-League affiliate where he's excelled this season, averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 57.0 percent from the floor across eight games.