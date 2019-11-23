Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Called up, available
Doumbouya has been recalled from the G League and is available for Saturday's matchup against the Bucks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The Pistons are on the second night of a back-to-back and are dealing with a variety of absences. As a result, Doumbouya could end up making his NBA season debut.
