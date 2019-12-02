Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Called up to Detroit
Doumbouya was recalled by the Pistons on Monday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Doumbouya participated in Monday's practice and could see action in Tuesday's tilt with Cleveland. The French rookie's appeared in two games on the NBA level this season, totaling four points in five minutes of play.
