Doumbouya (thumb) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
The 20-year-old sat out Sunday's loss to the Bulls due to thumb injury, but it appears his absence will be limited to one game. Doumbouya is averaging only 9.2 minutes in his past five appearances for Detroit.
