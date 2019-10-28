Coach Dwane Casey said Doumbouya has cleared concussion protocol, though he won't be available for Monday's game against the Pacers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Doumbouya has been sidelined all season with a concussion; even though he's feeling better, the rookie will remain sidelined for at least one more game. He carries some intrigue as a long-term prospect, though he doesn't figure to factor into Detroit's rotation regularly in Year 1.