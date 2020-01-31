Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Coming off bench Friday
Doumbouya will come off the bench Friday against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Doumbouya's role has fluctuated lately, and his workload reached a recent low Wednesday when he saw just eight minutes. He'll be replaced in the starting five by Thon Maker.
