Doumbouya totaled five points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four turnovers over 21 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Warriors.

Doumbouya played his most minutes since Jan. 4 in the loss, but he didn't do much with the opportunity, notching nearly as many turnovers (four) as points (five). The performance isn't likely to earn him more minutes going forward; as it stands, the forward is producing a modest 4.5 points and 2.4 rebounds over 12.5 minutes per game this season.