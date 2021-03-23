Doumbouya did not play in Sunday's loss to Chicago due to a thumb injury, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Though he wasn't listed on the injury report, coach Dwane Casey explained Doumbouya's lack of minutes in Sunday's game as due to a minor thumb injury. It marked the first time in over a month that the 20-year-old did not appear in a game. It sounds like Doumbouya has a good chance to return for Wednesday's game against Indiana. Across his previous five games, Doumbouya had been averaging just 9.2 minutes per game.