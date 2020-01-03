Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Double-doubles in first start
Doumbouya ended with 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 126-112 loss to the Clippers.
Doumbouya received his first career start after Blake Griffin (knee) was ruled out once again. Doumbouya put up career-high numbers in both scoring and rebounding and could be a name to watch in deeper formats. Griffin is a very real chance to be shut down at some point and while Christian Wood makes sense as the primary beneficiary, Doumbouya is going to at least feature in the rotation.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...