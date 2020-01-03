Doumbouya ended with 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 126-112 loss to the Clippers.

Doumbouya received his first career start after Blake Griffin (knee) was ruled out once again. Doumbouya put up career-high numbers in both scoring and rebounding and could be a name to watch in deeper formats. Griffin is a very real chance to be shut down at some point and while Christian Wood makes sense as the primary beneficiary, Doumbouya is going to at least feature in the rotation.