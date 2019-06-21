Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Drafted by Detroit

Doumbouya was selected by the Pistons with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Doumbouya joins the Pistons after playing for Limoges in France last year. In 27 games last season he averaged 7.8 points and 3.3 rebounds (48.2 FG%, 34.3 3PT%, 79.3 FT%). At just 18 years old he has great promise but will likely serve merely as a backup or depth forward during his rookie campaign for Detroit.

