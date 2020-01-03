Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Draws first career start
Doumbouya is starting Thursday against the Clippers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Doumbouya has struggled to see consistent playing time so far this season, but with Blake Griffin (knee) ruled out Thursday, he'll receive an opportunity to run the floor with the first unit. The former first-round pick out of France is averaging just one point and four minutes over his last five contests.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...