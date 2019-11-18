Doumbouya finished with 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 27 minutes Saturday against Greensboro.

Doumbouya continued to thrive offensively, though he wasn't able to give much elsewhere. The 2019 first-round pick is recording averaging of 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 1.2 assists in 22.5 minutes across five G-League games, three of which have been starts.