Doumbouya finished with 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, one assist and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's win over College Park.

Doumbouya continues to tantalize with his scoring potential in the G-League, though he's yet to secure a consistent role for Detroit. He saw action in three-of-four NBA games this past week and seems like a good candidate to make the jump up to the top level of the pros soon.