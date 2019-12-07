Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Drops 27 in win
Doumbouya finished with 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, one assist and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's win over College Park.
Doumbouya continues to tantalize with his scoring potential in the G-League, though he's yet to secure a consistent role for Detroit. He saw action in three-of-four NBA games this past week and seems like a good candidate to make the jump up to the top level of the pros soon.
More News
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Called up to Detroit•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Recalled from G League•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Back with Drive•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Called up, available•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Team-high 23 points in win•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...