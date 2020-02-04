Doumbouya finished with six points (2-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 96-82 loss to the Grizzlies.

Doumbouya and Reggie Jackson were the primary offenders as the Pistons turned in their worst scoring output of the season, with the duo combining to go 3-for-31 from the field. The rookie first-round pick appeared to bounce back from his recent slide with a 17-point showing in Sunday's win over Denver, but his hideous outing in the second half of the back-to-back set could put him back in coach Dwane Casey's doghouse.