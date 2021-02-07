Doumbouya will start Saturday's game against the Lakers, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The 20-year-old will make his first start of the season with with Blake Griffin (rest) sitting out the second half of the back-to-back set. Doumbouya is averaging 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes this season but should have a larger role Saturday.
