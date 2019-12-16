Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Erratic outing in loss
Doumbouya amassed 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes Sunday against Maine.
Doumbouya took a whopping 12 shots from behind the arc, drilling just four of them while turning the ball over a team-high five times. While it wasn't the best outing for the French rookie, he continues to impress as he's now scoring 16.3 points per game while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field. The turnovers will continue to hamper Doumbouya, but considering he's still 19, they shouldn't be too much of a concern in the long run.
