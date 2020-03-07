Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Expected back from G League
Doumbouya is expected to be back from the G League and available for Saturday's contest against the Jazz, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Doumbouya's NBA role has subsided recently, and the organization has opted to get him some G League run. However, chances are he'll still take the court for Detroit on Saturday. Across his past four NBA appearances, he's averaging 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.