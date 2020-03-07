Doumbouya is expected to be back from the G League and available for Saturday's contest against the Jazz, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Doumbouya's NBA role has subsided recently, and the organization has opted to get him some G League run. However, chances are he'll still take the court for Detroit on Saturday. Across his past four NBA appearances, he's averaging 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds.