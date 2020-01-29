Play

Doumbouya (ankle) is expected to play Wednesday against Brooklyn, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Doumbouya was reported to be nursing a minor ankle issue after Monday's loss against Cleveland, but it appears the injury won't affect his appearance in Wednesday's matchup. The rookie is currently averaging 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 21 games played with the Pistons so far this year.

