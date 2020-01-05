Doumbouya had 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3PT, 0-1 FT) and 10 rebounds in Saturday's win over Golden State.

Making another start with Blake Griffin and Markieff Morris out, Doumbouya again looked impressive, adding two assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes. His role figures to regress when Griffin/Morris are healthy, but at this point it's unclear when either player will be back on the floor.