Doumbouya (foot) will play in Monday's matchup with the Hawks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Assuming he avoids any setbacks, Doumbouya could be in line for a healthy workload, as Blake Griffin (rest) and Jahlil Okafor have been ruled out. As a result, he should be featured in the Pistons' frontcourt rotation along with Mason Plumlee, Isaiah Stewart, and rookie Saddiq Bey.