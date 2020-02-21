Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Hands out career-high three dimes
Doumbouya totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 loss to the Bucks.
Doumbouya drew the start at power forward and paced the team in minutes while finishing with a career high assist total. It's unclear whether the 19-year-old rookie will continue to start over (or alongside) Christian Wood, but regardless Doumbouya seems likely to earn no shortage of minutes as the team prioritizes development during the last couple months of 2019-20.
