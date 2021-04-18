site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pistons-sekou-doumbouya-in-concussion-protocol | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: In concussion protocol
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Doumbouya (concussion) will not play Monday against the Cavs.
The second-year forward will miss a second straight game while remaining in the league's concussion protocol. His next chance to play will come Wednesday at Dallas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read