Doumbouya (concussion) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Hawks.

It isn't too surprising to see Doumbouya ruled out, as the Pistons are on the second game of a back-to-back set, which gave the rookie hardly any time to clear concussion protocol. He'll remain day-to-day, with his next opportunity to play coming Saturday against the 76ers.

