Doumbouya scored a team-high 24 points (10-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-103 win over the Celtics.

Making his eighth straight start, the rookie set a new career high in scoring while leading the Pistons to an impressive 60.3 percent shooting percentage from the floor as a team. Doumbouya is averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 boards, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steals in 30.5 minutes since moving into the starting five.