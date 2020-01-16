Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Leads charge in Boston
Doumbouya scored a team-high 24 points (10-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-103 win over the Celtics.
Making his eighth straight start, the rookie set a new career high in scoring while leading the Pistons to an impressive 60.3 percent shooting percentage from the floor as a team. Doumbouya is averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 boards, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steals in 30.5 minutes since moving into the starting five.
More News
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Scores 16 in 35 minutes•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Posts dud in 20 minutes•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Makes fourth start•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Muted effort in loss•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Goes for 16 and 10•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Double-doubles in first start•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...