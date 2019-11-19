Doumbouya recorded 28 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block in 30 minutes Monday against Westchester.

Doumbouya demonstrated his versatile scoring ability by hitting shots from across the floor in a close win. The 2019 first-round pick continues to find his stride in Grand Rapids and has dropped 51 points in his past two games. Through six contests, four of which have been starts, Doumbouya's averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds 2.0 threes and 1.3 assists in 23.7 minutes.