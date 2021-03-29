Doumbouya (illness) is inactive for Monday's game against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

A previous report said that Doumbouya would be available for Monday's contest, but it appears as though he'll be held out due to a migraine. Doumbouya has averaged just 6.3 minutes per game across the past four contests, so his absence shouldn't have a significant impact on Detroit's rotation.