Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Logs 13 minutes in loss
Doumbouya (leg) managed three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Thunder.
Doumbouya had been listed as probable due to soreness in his lower right leg and was cleared to play as expected. The 19-year-old rookie has shown some flashes this season, but he has been held to single digits in scoring in 12 straight games and is at best a dart throw in daily formats.
