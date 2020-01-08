Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Makes fourth start
Doumbouya scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), had two boards and three steals in 33 minutes of a 115-113 win against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
Doumbouya made his fourth consecutive start as the rookie continues to earn an increased role in the rotation. He's now scored in double figures in each of his four starts, although he hasn't been as effective of a rebounder since moving to the small forward position. He'll go up against the Cavaliers once again on Thursday.
