Doumbouya (concussion) finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in six minutes off the bench Friday in the Pistons' 109-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

Doumbouya was cleared to return to action after missing the previous three games with a concussion. Though the Pistons have more minutes to go around at forward now that the team has recently decided to phase out Blake Griffin, rookie first-round pick Saddiq Bey is expected to be more of a beneficiary than Doumbouya. With Jerami Grant having shifted up to power forward in place of Griffin, Doumbouya is expected to play only limited minutes as Grant's primary backup most nights.