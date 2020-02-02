Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Moves into starting lineup Sunday
Doumbouya is in the starting lineup Sunday against Denver, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
The rookie's role has diminished recently, averaging just four minutes per game over the past two matchups. That likely won't be the case Sunday however, as Doumbouya is reportedly joining the starting five and teammate Markieff Morris (back) has been a scratch versus the Nuggets.
More News
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Scoreless in eight minutes•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Nursing ankle issue•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Returns to starting five•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Ineffective in loss•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.