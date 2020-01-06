Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Muted effort in loss
Doumbouya tallied 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 loss to the Lakers.
Doumbouya remained in the starting lineup Sunday but shifted to the small forward position. This took him away from the basket and so he could not put up a third consecutive double-double. He still managed a serviceable line and the playing time was not an issue. As long as the Pistons are banged up, Doumbouya is worth grabbing in competitive leagues to see where things go.
