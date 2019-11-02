Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: No longer on injury report
Doumbouya (concussion) wasn't listed on Saturday's injury report.
The French rookie has a shot at making his NBA debut Saturday now that he's fully recovered from a concussion sustained in practice a week ago. Dounmbouya practiced in the G-League on Friday and would likely see a relatively small role if coach Dwayne Casey elects to play him.
